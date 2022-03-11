StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 94.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

