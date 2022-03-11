StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.
Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
