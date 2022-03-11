Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

