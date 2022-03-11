China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

