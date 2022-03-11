Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 920 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ALTR opened at $63.14 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -485.69 and a beta of 1.54.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
