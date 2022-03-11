Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 920 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALTR opened at $63.14 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -485.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after buying an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after buying an additional 197,646 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

