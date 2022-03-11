Ether Kingdoms Token Price Down 59.2% Over Last 7 Days (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 59.2% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $9,267.51 and approximately $91,177.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

