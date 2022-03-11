-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

RIG opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

