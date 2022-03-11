Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,311,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

