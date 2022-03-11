Financial Comparison: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) vs. Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 38.50%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 28.27 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.91 $149.22 million $5.99 4.95

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Risk and Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

