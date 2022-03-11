Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 165,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

