Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $9.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at $6,719,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

