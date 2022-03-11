ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to significantly accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. While the economy continues to create new jobs despite the low jobless rate, a tight labor market is compelling companies like ABM Industries to pay higher to attract and retain employees.”

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

