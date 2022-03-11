James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Janet Raye Cowell Purchases 915 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director Janet Raye Cowell bought 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

