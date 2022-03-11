James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Janet Raye Cowell Purchases 915 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director Janet Raye Cowell bought 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
