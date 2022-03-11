Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.98 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

