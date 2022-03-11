Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach Acquires 520 Shares

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $15,012.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Viad Corp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VVI. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
About Viad (Get Rating)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
