Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

CCSI stock opened at 59.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 57.53. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

