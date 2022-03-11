Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $7.10 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

