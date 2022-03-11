Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,142 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 166,582 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 61,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.