iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

