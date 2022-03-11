Spire Wealth Management Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

