FourThought Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

