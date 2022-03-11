Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

