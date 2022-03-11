Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of Purple Innovation worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 684.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,537,471 shares of company stock valued at $83,943,434 over the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

