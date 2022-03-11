FourThought Financial LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,417 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,926 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

