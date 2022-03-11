FourThought Financial LLC Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

