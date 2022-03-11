Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

NYSE:MTN opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

