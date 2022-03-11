Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

