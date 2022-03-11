Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 684.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $102.23 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

