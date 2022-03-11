Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Green Dot worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

