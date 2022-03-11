Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $25,503.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
