Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $25,503.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

