Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.