FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CAO Cathy Behnen Sells 28,871 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cathy Behnen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

