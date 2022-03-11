American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis Purchases 5,500 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

