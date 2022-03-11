Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.59. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

