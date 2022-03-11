Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

