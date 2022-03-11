Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MPW opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
