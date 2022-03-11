Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

HARP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

