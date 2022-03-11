Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

