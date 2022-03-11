Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

