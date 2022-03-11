United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $12,956,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

