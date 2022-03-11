United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $12,956,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
