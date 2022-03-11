Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Stericycle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.