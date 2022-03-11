Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.19 and last traded at C$29.96. 211,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 145,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million. Analysts forecast that Definity Financial Corporation will post 1.9813051 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

