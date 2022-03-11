Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 95,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 105,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

