Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Trading Up 2.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02). Approximately 106,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 183,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

