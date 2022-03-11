Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

