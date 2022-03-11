China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRHKY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

