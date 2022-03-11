Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Chairman Jeremy Frommer Purchases 14,286 Shares of Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) Chairman Jeremy Frommer purchased 14,286 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $24,857.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeremy Frommer purchased 180,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 1,230 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,496.90.

On Thursday, January 13th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 2,304 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $4,999.68.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeremy Frommer bought 2,275 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $5,005.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Jeremy Frommer bought 4,300 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $9,417.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jeremy Frommer bought 7,500 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $16,875.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeremy Frommer bought 526 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $1,199.28.

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Frommer bought 460 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $998.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Creatd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Creatd by 165.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Creatd by 56.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

