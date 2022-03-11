The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Scripps Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SSP opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.52.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
