Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Hits $117,781.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $357.04 or 0.00905474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $8.69 million and $117,781.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.08 or 0.06631938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,457.34 or 1.00065360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,342 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.