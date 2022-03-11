Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX opened at $81.21 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

