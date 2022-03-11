Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.