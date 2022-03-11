Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Discovery by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Discovery by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

